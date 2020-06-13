Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Husband ‘kills’ wife at Mohanpur

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June, 12: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Molladangi Village under Jahanabad Union in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.  
Deceased Akhi Begum, 22, was the wife of Monirul Islam of the same area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohanpur Police Station Mostaq Hossain said police arrested Monirul Islam in this connection. He is the son of Abdur Rashid of Molladangi Village.
The body of the deceased was recovered, and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
Legal actions will be taken after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army disposes of ‘wartime’ mortar shell
Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets
Netrakona OC blamed for torturing complainer
172 more people infected with coronavirus in three districts
4 detained in 3 districts
Seven die with corona symptoms in 5 districts
Boral River turns into canal
62 fined in Rajshahi


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Tobacco products to get costlier
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft