Husband ‘kills’ wife at Mohanpur

RAJSHAHI, June, 12: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Molladangi Village under Jahanabad Union in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Akhi Begum, 22, was the wife of Monirul Islam of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohanpur Police Station Mostaq Hossain said police arrested Monirul Islam in this connection. He is the son of Abdur Rashid of Molladangi Village.

The body of the deceased was recovered, and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Legal actions will be taken after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.











