Eight found dead in seven districts





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Jerin Sultana, 25, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Kawsar Ahmed, a resident of Hatkhola Village in the upazila.

Local sources said she came back to her in-law's house from her father's home in the afternoon.

Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling in her room through the window.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) AKM Mizanul Huq said breaking open the door, police recovered the body and sent it to Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: Police have recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Soiyadpur area under Enayetpur PS of the district on Thursday afternoon who was reportedly treated by a local Kabiraz (quack doctor) overnight.

The deceased was identified as Rezina Parvin, 26, wife of Saddam Hossain of the same area.

Rezina, mother of two children, was sick and had been suffering from many diseases. Later, her husband and family called a local Kabiraz named Kamal home on Wednesday evening, instead of taking her to hospital, thinking that she is being haunted by ghost.

The Kabiraz treated Rezina over the night.

Locals spotted her hanging body at house on Thursday morning and informed police.

Enayetpur PS OC (Investigation) KM Rakibul Huda said police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of an unidentified man, aged about 50, in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Passers-by spotted the body beside a road in Bhaduria Bazar area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue, said Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumer Chouhan.

Police assumed that he might be a physically-challenged man and have been killed after being hit by a vehicle, the OC added.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh on Wednesday recovered the bullet-hit body of a youth from Ichhamati River near Phanchbhulot Border in Sharsha Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Shariful, 30, son of Ishhak Ali of Agrabhulot Village.

Sharsha PS OC Badrul Alam said Shariful had been missing since Sunday.

Locals spotted the body in the morning in the river near the Indian border.

On information, BGB recovered the body at around 10am.

The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC adding that Shariful used to bring cattle from India.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating dead body of a youth from a canal in Kumerkhali area of the district town on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Udoy Karmaker, 20, son of Babul Karmaker of Ukilpara area in the town. Cause of killing could not indentify.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Nurul Islam said on information, police recovered the body from a canal in front of Alia Madrasa at Kumerkhali.

Deceased's Father Babul Karmaker identified the body.

However, police are investigating the incident.

The body was sent to Pirojpur District Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a 90-year-old man in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, two days after he went missing.

Deceased Abdur Rahman was a resident of Shaljhor Village in the upazila.

Family members said Abdur Rahman went out of home on Tuesday and since then, he did not return home.

Locals spotted the body floating on Gadadhar River in the morning, and informed police.

Bhurungamari PS OC Atiar Rahman said police recovered the body.

BHOLA: Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in the district in two days.

Police recovered the decomposed body of minor child from the Meghna River in Tulatali Machghat area of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the minor, aged about 5, could not be known.

Local spotted the body in the river in the afternoon and informed police.

Sadar Model PS OC Md Enayet Hossain said police recovered the body, and sent it to Bhola General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

He said the minor might have drowned in the river.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an older woman from a pond in Munsibari under Dhania Union of Sadar Upazila on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, 65, could not be known yet.

Bhola Sadar PS OC Enayet Hossain said locals discovered the floating body of an older woman in a pond at noon, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-bed Bhola General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

After post-mortem, the body was buried with the help of Anjuman Mofidul Islam.

However, the investigation is going on, the OC added.















