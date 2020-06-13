Three drown in two districts





BOGURA: A boy drowned in the Karatoya River in Anantabala Village under Shibganj on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Amin, 16, was the son of Rizu Mia. He participated in SSC examinations from Mahasthan High School this year.

Rainagar Union Parishad Chairman Shafiqul Islam Shafi said Rahul went missing in Karatoya River while catching fish at around 11am. Hearing scream of his younger brother Rohan, locals rushed there and rescued Rahul. Later, he was taken to the TMSS Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rahul dead.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Atwari and Tentulia upazilas on Wednesday.

Deceased Siam Hossain, 3, was the son of Dulal Hossain of oria Union in Atwari, and Arif Hossan, 5, son of Shahidul Islam of Shalbahan Union in Tentulia Upazila.

Local sources said the body Siam was found floating in a canal adjacent to his house in the afternoon while Arif's floating body was recovered from a pond in the morning.































