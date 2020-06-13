Son ‘murders’ father at Birampur

DINAJPUR, June 12: A man was reportedly killed by his son in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Najrush Murmu, 60, was a resident of Santal Village Buchki in the upazila.

Police sources said Al Benus Murmu, 28, hit his father's head with a wooden furniture (Piri) in the morning when Najrush was sleeping, leaving him critically injured.

Najrush was, first, taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex and, then, to Dinajpur General Hospital where he died.

Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station Maniruzzaman said police detained Al Benus in this connection.

Locals said Al Benus is a drug addict.









