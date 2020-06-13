

Corona makes world’s largest sea beach wear a new look

In the zero-presence of tourists and for no-wastage or pollution, the lockdown has brought a radical change to the bio-diversity and the nature of the beach.

In spite of a harder-ever impacting of the COVID-19 on the citizenry, the changed look has made a healing to many of the locals.

Experts of the line suggested awareness about preserving the reversed environment and bio-diversity of the beach after normalcy in the situation.

A visit found roaming of red crabs across the beach. Earlier they would make fleeing to holes sighting just the human presence. Now they do not fear a little nit. Even they are keeping vibrant the locality.

The lockdown for two months has brought about the change.

Not only red crabs, but also ordinary crabs have built their homes on the sea beach.

They are drawing eye-catching artworks on the sandy shore.

The 80-km long Marine Drive Road has received a changed look too.

An inhabitant Sirajul Islam of Inani Hatchery zone said earlier before corona, animals, birds and swamp plants could not grow normally. It was because of wastage of millions of people and environmental pollution. The environment was unfriendly.

The environment is now beautiful and resilient. The nature is winging up.

Himchhari inhabitant Abdul Mabud said Cox's Bazar is now almost free of plastic wastage and public gathering. So, the sea is not being polluted too.

The marine lives are moving freely. Some charming scenarios such as roaming of red crabs in the dunes and flocks of dolphins in the sea are seen.

Inhabitant Ala Uddin of Darianagar area along Marine Drive Road said, "We see a different Cox's Bazar. It was not seen in the 30 years. The sea water is distinct. There are green demonstrations along both sides of the road. We're truly enjoying Cox's Bazar as a fresh beach."

Till March 18, the arrival of tourists remained suspended to thwart corona-contamination. Environmentalists said taking lesson from corona all concerned should be more careful about the sea beach nature.

Tourism businessmen said following normalcy all business activities are to be carried out carefully and in favour of the nature.

Tourism businessman Abu Taher said the beauty of Cox's Bazar did not appear before. But the corona has shown how beautiful it is.

"Taking the change as a lesson the businesses shall be resumed and the Cox's Bazar natural environment be addressed properly," he suggested.

Here the nature and the tourism are not opponents to each other; so the nature should be protected alongside doing the business, he pointed out.

Chairman Dipak Sharma of Cox's Bazar Forest and Environment Preservation Council said more than 400 hotels, motels, guest houses and resorts have been built in the district. These can accommodate about 1.50 lakh tourists a day. The wastage of these tourists would make pouring into the sea.

Defying tourism rules and regulations, many have destroyed the environment; reading the changed look, the administration should take necessary initiative for protecting bio-diversity of the beach after corona, locals demanded.

According to field sources, in the fine time, at least 15-lakh tourists from home and abroad crowd the district.

Since June 6, Cox's Bazar has been treated as red zone with all activities off.





















