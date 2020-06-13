Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 unnatural deaths in three dists

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a schoolgirl died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Satkhira, Laxmipur and Bogura, in three days.
SATKHIRA: A schoolboy was killed by lightning strikes in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Sajib Hossain, 15, was tenth grader of Kauria High School. He was the son of Mozammel Hossain, a resident of Khordo Village in the upazila.
Kushodanga Union Parishad Chairman Aslamul Alam Aslam said Sajib lived at his maternal grandfather's home in Kauria village and was studying at the school.
Thunderbolt struck him in the morning when he was returning home from a field, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl died as her scarf twisted with the wheel of an auto-rickshaw in Char Ruhita Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Farzana Akhter, 13, daughter of Basu Mia of the same area, was a sixth grader at Char Ruhita Public High School.
Local sources said Farzana was going to Laxmipur Town riding by auto-rickshaw with her mother at noon. At that time, her scarf accidentally twisted with the wheel of the auto-rickshaw, leaving her critically injured.
Later, she was rushed to the sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Farzana dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) AKM Azizur Rahman Mia confirmed the incident.    
BOGURA: A youth was electrocuted in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Kajal, 30, was the son of Gulku Akanda of Chowkibari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Kajal came in contact with a live electric wire while working on its connection at home at around 7:30pm, in which he was critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex.
Sariakandi PS OC Al Amin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army disposes of ‘wartime’ mortar shell
Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets
Netrakona OC blamed for torturing complainer
172 more people infected with coronavirus in three districts
4 detained in 3 districts
Seven die with corona symptoms in 5 districts
Boral River turns into canal
62 fined in Rajshahi


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Tobacco products to get costlier
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft