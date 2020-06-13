3 unnatural deaths in three dists





SATKHIRA: A schoolboy was killed by lightning strikes in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Sajib Hossain, 15, was tenth grader of Kauria High School. He was the son of Mozammel Hossain, a resident of Khordo Village in the upazila.

Kushodanga Union Parishad Chairman Aslamul Alam Aslam said Sajib lived at his maternal grandfather's home in Kauria village and was studying at the school.

Thunderbolt struck him in the morning when he was returning home from a field, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl died as her scarf twisted with the wheel of an auto-rickshaw in Char Ruhita Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Farzana Akhter, 13, daughter of Basu Mia of the same area, was a sixth grader at Char Ruhita Public High School.

Local sources said Farzana was going to Laxmipur Town riding by auto-rickshaw with her mother at noon. At that time, her scarf accidentally twisted with the wheel of the auto-rickshaw, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to the sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Farzana dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) AKM Azizur Rahman Mia confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A youth was electrocuted in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Kajal, 30, was the son of Gulku Akanda of Chowkibari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Kajal came in contact with a live electric wire while working on its connection at home at around 7:30pm, in which he was critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex.

Sariakandi PS OC Al Amin confirmed the incident.

























