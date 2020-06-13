Firing workers is not a solution







Due to the corona pandemic, many industries and factories are going to exclude their workers. Few days ago, BGMEA says that the number of orders is shrinking due to the pandemic. The industries are collapsed in the meantime. There is no alternative way in their hands excluding workers.



Report says that 83% of the total export income of Bangladesh comes from the garment industry. If workers are laid off from the garment industry during this time of crisis in the country, it will create instability in the garment industry, workers, and the country.



Statistics show almost 3 crore workers have lost their works throughout Bangladesh from March. In this situation, leaving workers out of the work will be very cruel.



Although the government is so concerned about these poor people, it is not enough to ensure their rights. BGMEA is requested from the government to do not exclude these helpless workers right now. BGMEA refuses its previous announcement and assures to regard this matter closely.



However, we hope that all of industries and factories will cordially consider this sensitive matter of workers. As our country mostly depends on their toil, they obviously deserve better treatment.











Naeem Ariyan

University of Chittagong

