Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Firing workers is not a solution

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir

Due to the corona pandemic, many industries and factories are going to exclude their workers. Few days ago, BGMEA says that the number of orders is shrinking due to the pandemic. The industries are collapsed in the meantime. There is no alternative way in their hands excluding workers.

Report says that 83% of the total export income of Bangladesh comes from the garment industry. If workers are laid off from the garment industry during this time of crisis in the country, it will create instability in the garment industry, workers, and the country.

Statistics show almost 3 crore workers have lost their works throughout Bangladesh from March. In this situation, leaving workers out of the work will be very cruel.

Although the government is so concerned about these poor people, it is not enough to ensure their rights. BGMEA is requested from the government to do not exclude these helpless workers right now. BGMEA refuses its previous announcement and assures to regard this matter closely.

However, we hope that all of industries and factories will cordially consider this sensitive matter of workers. As our country mostly depends on their toil, they obviously deserve better treatment.





Naeem Ariyan
University of Chittagong
Department of English



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Firing workers is not a solution
Social and psychological care during a pandemic
Protests aren’t an affront to democracy
Our responsibility to end child labour
Terrorism: Difficult to define
ILO, commodification of labour and Bangladesh
Be productive in quarantine
China doesn’t want a new world order. It wants this one.


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Tobacco products to get costlier
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft