

Social and psychological care during a pandemic



An inexperienced and panic manager is also difficult to organize effective prevention and control. Therefore, the psychosocial response to the epidemic situation involves all the public, professionals, media and management personnel. The following social psychological response suggestions are for your reference.



Information is the source of panic and an important cause of psychological stability. Factors, dangerous, uncertain, and inconsistent information can easily cause panic, and positive, professional, definite, and authoritative information can help stabilize. If the true epidemic situation is regularly released by the national unified department, detailed protection techniques and professional knowledge are released by authoritative experts recognized by the national government.



Be honest about the release of uncertain information and give as much as possible "Uncertain", Such as "Infected people are at risk of death "It is uncertain information, and the situation of the deceased (more elderly and more basic diseases) is definite information; "May be passed from person to person" Is uncertain information, "Person-to-person" or "Be able to pass on" Etc. is definite information. Strike hard to spread uncertain and dangerous messages that undermine social credibility.

The positive actions of the national government are the most crucial psychological support of the people. Policy adopted in domestic level and arrangements are crucial. Proper arrangement encourages family and friends to promote a safe environment. The companionship, support, and contact under the scene do not make anyone alone. It is mandatory to make sure no discrimination is occurring against the infected people. Infected people and the people in the affected areas should support the whole society by following health related advice.

Maintain Regular calls for symptomatic and high-risk groups to seek medical advice actively is contributing to the community, and give a contribution award to those who diagnosed in early positive examination and treatment. Will "disease" with "patient" Separately, patients are the essential resource for fighting diseases. A crisis is not everything in life. Make yourself busy with some activities such as regular work, study, TV entertainment, Virtual communication, and various home joys.



It is human's ability to produce panic in the face of danger so that we can actively defend, and active actions are useful measures to reduce fear, such as the acquisition of certain information, practical defensive moves, and searching for society. Support, as much regular life content as possible, etc. In particular, do not conceal the epidemic to reduce panic. It will lead to the spread of disease and the destruction of the credibility of information broadcasting more quickly-recognition of medical incompetence and government incompetence. We believe the public's ability to withstand and respond.











Institutions and service forms of psychological service systems at all levels, especially telephone, online psychological counselling and accessible knowledge of mental health are the most important at present. We believe after SARS-2003 government, media, experts and the general public have had a lot of relatively mature experiences in dealing with the pandemic.

The writer is PhD Researcher, Shaanxi Normal University, China

