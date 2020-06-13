

Emran Emon



Although child labor is prohibited in all forms, the tragic picture of child labor can be seen in hotels, motels, launches, buses, brick kilns, stone quarries, garages, aluminum factories, mills, homes, sweet and biscuit factories, tobacco industry, leather industry, tea industry and heavy industry etc. Cruel images of child labor are seen in all the big cities.



The children of the families afflicted by the cruelty of poverty are helpless and forced to engage in child labor. In the context of Bangladesh, the first and foremost cause of child labor is 'economic hardship'. There have been various studies on child age and child labor.



In 1974, the Children's Act made the age of a child up to 16 years. In 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child stated that 18 years would be the maximum period for a child. The National Child Policy formulated in 1994 made the age of children 14 years. On June 1, 2003, the child's age was set at 16 years. In 2006, under Section 2 (63) of the Bangladesh Labor Act, 'child' means a person who has not reached the age of 14 years. Section 2-1 of the National Children's Policy in 2011 refers to a person under the age of 18.



The International Labor Organization and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child say in the context of child labor: "When a labor or work environment becomes dangerous and detrimental to the physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development of a child, it shall be deemed to be child labor." UNICEF defines child labor as "the kind of work that interferes with a child's health and education." The International Labor Organization (ILO) has been observing World Child Labor Day since June 12, 2002, to protect the rights of children and eliminate risky child labor. This day is celebrated in 80 countries of the world including Bangladesh every year.



Our responsibility to end child labour



According to the National Child Policy, formulated in 2011, risky work cannot be done by any child of 5-18 years. The Children's Act 2013 states that any person who injures, abuses or neglects a child shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years. A survey conducted by the International Labor Organization and UNICEF found that child labor is currently employed in about 310 types of economic activities in urban Bangladesh.



Inhumane torture of child laborers is constantly happening around us. Child domestic worker are brutally tortured by the staffers. We often see in the media how children, engaged in such risky occupations, are constantly subjected to brutal abuse.



What we need to do to stop child labor:



1) Child labor is called the harvest of poverty. Poverty is at the root of child labor, in order to stop child labor, poverty must first be eradicated.

2) To stop inhuman child labor, we have to change our mental attitude, we have to think of other people's children as our own children.

3) The problems of children below 14 years of age should be identified and solved at each district level.

4) Village and town based rehabilitation projects should be taken to stop child labor. Make a list of children who are being employed due to scarcity and pay child allowance.

5) The government has to implement the existing laws to eliminate child labor and adopt short, medium and long term plans. It is possible to eliminate child labor with the joint initiative of all.

6) In order to eliminate child labor, it is necessary to find out where child labor is taking place and to spread more and more information about it in the media.

7) It is seen that there are many owners who have to pay more, so they do not employ adults. Because of working with children, these owners need to be punished.

8) Child labor should be given priority in the national social security strategy.

9) Every working child must ensure education.

10) Public awareness about child labor and children's rights should be created.



Children are the future leaders of the country and the nation. Today's children will take the noble responsibility of running the country. Therefore, it is essential to develop children as worthy citizens. In the developed countries, various types of care systems have been developed for the physical, mental and intellectual development of children. But in our country children are being deprived of their basic rights in many ways due to illiteracy and poverty. Due to scarcity, they have to engage in various occupations from the very beginning of their lives.



The number of child laborers in the labour market of Bangladesh is increasing day by day. If the number of child laborers continues to increase in this way, the whole country and nation will be plunged into darkness. Since children will take the helm of the country and the nation in the days to come, it is necessary to liberate children from this curse and offer proper education. Most importantly, we must all come forward to stop child labor and protect the rights of children.



The writer is a student, Department of English, University of Chittagong



















