Many Asian and African countries are treating humans as a product as they laboured very cheap. However, the growing capitalist class has surprisingly adopted the transformation of this process in those countries. The national governments of developing countries, like Bangladesh, have played an essential role in the development of capitalist society and their participation in the international economy.In Bangladesh, workers are considered the most deprived class. The country's capitalists also polluted the land in the name of infrastructure and so-called industrial development.



Both human and land are closely related to each other because they both represent the history or culture of a place or state. The land is life in many countries. Since globalisation has become hegemonic around the world, this land has emerged as an essential source of conflict with local and global capitalists. Effective policies need to be formulated to save the land from the ugly consequences of globalisation and neoliberalism. It is important to remember that most of the people in Bangladesh live in rural areas, and their primary source of income comes from the agricultural sector.



As we all know, global capitalists in Bangladesh are rapidly benefiting from their investments in many sectors such as mining, clothing-industry, highways and real estate. Global financial institutions are also involved in irresistible investments, and maximising profits is their whole agenda.Some scholars even tried to establish a link between colonisation and globalisation because these two have the same characteristics of extreme violence in land acquisition. If you have recently visited your village or town, you will see how the capitalists are occupying the land of Bangladesh.

Due to the supply of chemical and waste industries, the land for grain collection has wholly lost its productivity. Where are your laws and regulations? Why is capitalism deliberately destroying the land? Who allowed them to destroy our green Bangladesh? Where is the national government? Where is the ILO?



Same as land, Bangladesh is the current example of a dilemma where the garment sector is not regulated. However, the country is committed to adopting these national, international standards set by the WTO and ILO. So a different situation arose in Bangladesh.It is essential to note that the relationship between Bangladesh's changing labour practices and change of authority in the garment industry is an integral part of a global reconstruction of economic relations.



We must consider that the problems that have arisen in the garment industry of Bangladesh should appear not only from the local community but also from western society. Capitalists around the world are continually creating divisions in this world. Yet, due to the lack of capital power, there is no place for workers to reunite, and there is a widespread call for labour standards and fundamental human rights, which are currently missing in Bangladesh and elsewhere.



Now the question is who will solve all these problems? Yes, we all believe that our self-effort will change the whole situation. However, the ILO is the most relevant organisation to the work of the world body. The ILO can make many changes, although they have no enforcement power, instead, it follows its success through social dialogue. The ILO was formed in 1999 to ensure global labour standards as part of the Treaty of Versailles, which ended World War I, 25 years before the United States was established after World War II. In 1946, the ILO became the first specialised agency in the newly formed U N, and in 1969 it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ILO is the only tripartite U N agency that connects government, employer and labour representative that created a unique identity for this international organisation.



The 1944 ILO Philadelphia Declaration explicitly stated that labour is not and should not be considered a commodity in society. Yet, the question is inevitable for some extents and, critics say, how much has been done since the Philadelphia Declaration was adopted. Many countries, in a liberal process, converted capital, and the global economy is now rebuilding the trend of total business. So exploitation is everywhere, but this process has seriously injured developing countries.



The process of capital mobilisation is no different from the higher power of capital and the amount of exploitation that is happening in Bangladesh and other Asian and African. The ILO now faces many social and work issues in its 100 years. Academic discourse still invites the question, does this organisation have the capacity to handle the pressures of globalisation

professionally?



The ILO has learned from other international organisations and its past about the benefits of focusing on core values. Over the past few decades or more, the ILO has adopted a reduction strategy, narrowing its mandate to emphasise compliance with limited fundamental labour rights. However, it is envisaged that the ILO will play a more dynamic role in reducing inequality and be more strategically effective in eliminating industrial disputes and other social imbalances in Bangladesh.Critics urge the ILO to perform more efficiently and expand its program to ensure better human rights and workers' rights than being a global political agent in the twenty-first century.



Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the lands are not about to building and creating a concrete jungle as part of the ongoing development of cities. The land will be protected by the state through its new and effective conservation policy, despite the amount of land being given for industrialisation and urbanisation. As land yes, workers are also not a commodity that is used as cheap labour in Bangladesh. Many have emphasised that the ILO should work more actively in Bangladesh to protect land and workers from adverse calamities for a green and sustainable Bangladesh.











The writer is an Australian Academic



