

Meeting budget deficit a massive challenge



Drawing bitter lessons from our disorganized health sector and far too many limitations in the overall healthcare system - allocation for the health sector increased from Tk 25,732 crore in the last fiscal year to Tk 29,247 crore in the new budget. A lump sum of Tk 10,000 crore has also been proposed to fulfil emergency requirements in response to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. However, given the healthcare sector's appalling performance and shortage of medical equipments to tackle the pandemic - we are somewhat compel to admit that the amount in increase is undoubtedly insufficient. This allocation must be increased the quickest. On the other hand, it was encouraging to note that the government has proposed to impose a fresh 50% tax to check trade-based money laundering and tax evasion through fake and inflated investments while the tax-free income limit has been increased to Tk 3, 00,000 from Tk 2, 50,000.











Nevertheless, our biggest concern surrounds the deficit amount - standing at a massive deficit of 1 lakh 90 thousand crore taka - from 47 thousand 364 crore taka in the last budget. The government is set to borrow 84 thousand 983 crore taka from banks and 80 thousand 17 crore taka from external sources to address the deficiency. This we consider as a colossal challenge. The deficit is equivalent of 6 per cent of our GDP. On top of it, our banking sector is not in good health to lend this massive amount. Additionally, the ambitious target of 8.2 percent GDP growth amid the economic fallout due to the global pandemic is far from realistic.



However, for good many years our economists, bankers and finance experts had mostly relied on stopgap measures to counter the deficit challenge, it is imperative that our fiscal problems are addressed in a way that is both effective and equitable. One way of addressing the problem is collecting more tax revenue by mobilizing internal resources. Tax performance in Bangladesh is not satisfactory. Coupled with effective measures of generating more internal resources, the government should also focus on other areas to reduce the budget deficit. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been tasked to collect Tk 3,30,000 crore of the amount, leaving the non-NBR revenue collection target at Tk 15,000 crore and non-tax revenue collection target at Tk 33,000 crore.Drawing bitter lessons from our disorganized health sector and far too many limitations in the overall healthcare system - allocation for the health sector increased from Tk 25,732 crore in the last fiscal year to Tk 29,247 crore in the new budget. A lump sum of Tk 10,000 crore has also been proposed to fulfil emergency requirements in response to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. However, given the healthcare sector's appalling performance and shortage of medical equipments to tackle the pandemic - we are somewhat compel to admit that the amount in increase is undoubtedly insufficient. This allocation must be increased the quickest. On the other hand, it was encouraging to note that the government has proposed to impose a fresh 50% tax to check trade-based money laundering and tax evasion through fake and inflated investments while the tax-free income limit has been increased to Tk 3, 00,000 from Tk 2, 50,000.Nevertheless, our biggest concern surrounds the deficit amount - standing at a massive deficit of 1 lakh 90 thousand crore taka - from 47 thousand 364 crore taka in the last budget. The government is set to borrow 84 thousand 983 crore taka from banks and 80 thousand 17 crore taka from external sources to address the deficiency. This we consider as a colossal challenge. The deficit is equivalent of 6 per cent of our GDP. On top of it, our banking sector is not in good health to lend this massive amount. Additionally, the ambitious target of 8.2 percent GDP growth amid the economic fallout due to the global pandemic is far from realistic.However, for good many years our economists, bankers and finance experts had mostly relied on stopgap measures to counter the deficit challenge, it is imperative that our fiscal problems are addressed in a way that is both effective and equitable. One way of addressing the problem is collecting more tax revenue by mobilizing internal resources. Tax performance in Bangladesh is not satisfactory. Coupled with effective measures of generating more internal resources, the government should also focus on other areas to reduce the budget deficit.