Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:49 PM
DNCC drive: Aedes larvae found at 130 houses, establishments

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities on Thursday found Aedes mosquito larvae at 130 houses and establishments on the sixth day of its drive.
DNCC launched its combing operation from Saturday (June 6) to protect the city dwellers from dengue in all 54 wards falling under it.




During today's drive, it visited 12,774 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found presence of Aedes larvae at 130 of them.
Besides, stagnant water-the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes-was found at 9,180 houses and establishments.
The mobile courts led by DNCC fined Tk 2.66 lakh in connection with 12 cases for presence of Aedes larvae.
During the drive, DNCC officials visited a total of 80,366 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found larvae of Aedes mosquito in 984 houses. It also fined Tk 7.2 lakh during the four days of drive from June 6-11.    -UNB



