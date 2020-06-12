Video
Demand for specific tax on tobacco products

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Observer Desk

A total of eighteen tobacco control organizations in the country demanded a specific tax on all tobacco products and a reduction in the price category of cigarettes.
They came up with the demand at a press conference on Tuesday through webinar to present the prices and taxes of tobacco products for the national budget 2020-21, said a press release.
The press conference also demanded a specific tax on all tobacco products and a reduction in the price category of cigarettes from four to two.
Besides, they made various recommendations including the formulation of a timely and effective National Tobacco Tax Policy for the next fiscal year.
Aid Foundation, Arch Foundation, Bangladesh Cancer Society, Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance, BCCP, Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Dhaka International University, Grambangla Development Committee, Natab, National Heart Foundation, Pragya, Campaign for Good Governance, Anti-Tobacco Women's Coalition, Tobacco Control and Research Cell, DBUBB Trust and Ypsa attended at the press conference.
Dhaka University Professor of Economics and Focal Person of the Bureau of Economic Research Dr Rumana Haque proposed an increase in the price of tobacco products and taxes. 126,000 people died of tobacco-related diseases in Bangladesh in 2018.
If this proposal is implemented, 20 lakhs of smokers will quit smoking and the number of smokeless tobacco users will also come down significantly, she added.


