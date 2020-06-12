Budget public welfare oriented, says Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader (GM Quader), also deputy leader of the opposition in Jatiya Sangsad, on Thursday hailed the budget of 2020-21 fiscal year tabled in the parliament as 'public welfare oriented' budget.

In a press briefing held at his Banani office to express JP reaction over the budget, GM Quader said that instability is prevailing all over the global economy due to coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh is not out of the recession. "In this situation, although the budget might not be implemented completely, the government tried to give a 'public oriented budget'."











