Scope for whitening black money to patronize graft





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in parliament on Thursday.

Amir Khosru made the remarks in an immediate response to the announcement of the budget on Thursday. However, BNP officially did not make any comment on the budget.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told the Daily Observer that the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir would gave BNP's reaction to the budget at a virtual press conference from his home in Uttara at 4pm on Friday.

The press conference will be broadcast by the Zoom app and BNP Facebook page, he added.

At a virtual conference Amir Khasru on Thursday said the government had completely ignored the livelihood of general people in this budget.

The large part of the budget allocation was given to the mega projects depriving the health and social security of people, he observed.

Khasru did not find any priority basis allocation in the budget.

He said, "The growth target set for GDP and the revenue sector is a plain bluff."

Mentioning that this was his personal response, Khasru said the BNP will present the official response to the budget at a press conference on Friday afternoon.















