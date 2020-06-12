Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:49 PM
latest
Home City News

Int'l flights to resume from Jun 16

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has finally decided to resume international flight operations from June 16 in limited scale after around 82 days of suspension.
After reopening international flights operation, the authority will operate flights at Dhaka-UK-Dhaka and Dhaka-Doha (Qatar)-Dhaka routes from the day, according to the CAAB decision taken in a meeting held on Thursday.
Initially regular passengers can be carried at Dhaka-UK route while only transit passengers will be carried at Dhaka-Doha, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told reporters after the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC drive: Aedes larvae found at 130 houses, establishments
Demand for specific tax on tobacco products
Budget public welfare oriented, says Jatiya Party
Scope for whitening black money to patronize graft
Int'l flights to resume from Jun 16
Writ seeks HC directive to put Dhaka city under lockdown
ICT sector gets more allocation
Huge dev budget proposed pointing finger to public pocket: CAB


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft