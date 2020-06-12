Int'l flights to resume from Jun 16

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has finally decided to resume international flight operations from June 16 in limited scale after around 82 days of suspension.

After reopening international flights operation, the authority will operate flights at Dhaka-UK-Dhaka and Dhaka-Doha (Qatar)-Dhaka routes from the day, according to the CAAB decision taken in a meeting held on Thursday.

Initially regular passengers can be carried at Dhaka-UK route while only transit passengers will be carried at Dhaka-Doha, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told reporters after the meeting.









