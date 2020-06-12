Writ seeks HC directive to put Dhaka city under lockdown





Supreme Court lawyer Manzil Murshid submitted the writ petition on behalf of advocate Md. Mahbubul Islam to the HC on Thursday.

After filing the writ the petition, Manzil Murshid told that holding a hearing of the writ petition will be held in a a virtual bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim.

The authorities concerned including the secretaries of Cabinet Division, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry and Prime Minister's Secretariat, Director-General of RAB, Additional Secretary (Hospital) of Health Ministry, Additional Secretary (Administration), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and mayors of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.

The petitioner urged the HC for its directives on the government to ensure an adequate supply of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) for the critical corona patient's.















