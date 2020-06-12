ICT sector gets more allocation





Meanwhile, industry insiders expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed 5 per cent additional duty on the existing tariff, which may discourage people from enrolling in telecommunications.

In the mega fiscal policy of Tk5.5 trillion, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed Tk14.15 billion for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division which is Tk2.23 billion more than the allocation in the revised budget of the outgoing fiscal year. The Awami League-led government proposed Tk19.3 billion for the ICT Division in the first fiscal policy of its third consecutive term which was later revised downwards to Tk11.92 billion.















