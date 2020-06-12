Huge dev budget proposed pointing finger to public pocket: CAB





Commenting on the new proposed budget, consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) energy expert Professor M Shamsul Alam said there is nothing new in the budget proposal. It is like the regular one without any direction to face the Covid-19 pandemic."When the country rather to say the whole globe is facing serious economic shook due to Covid-19 pandemic, the government proposes a huge development budget pointing its finger to the public pocket. Increasing huge taxes, VAT-surcharges and other duties it plans to implement is big-big projects to showcase its developments, it is ridiculous," prof Alam said.During the corona period, we lost our jobs, our remittance earners are coming back and our "golden girl" are sitting ideally as the buyers are cancelling their orders, this time we announced a development budget, I want to ask the authority, do they think from where they will get the money? How they could increase the taxes upon the mass, when it failed to pay a very small amount of electricity and gas bills only for three months, he asked."Government should stop all development project for next one year, and spend all money for the betterment of the millions of jobless people, however, we submitted a 13 point demand to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, we want a sustainable development and love to see a people friendly tariff structure," he said.Appreciating the government plan of the proposal of cancellation of the Rental and Quick Rental Power Projects, CAB leader said we need to stop corruption and mismanagement in power and energy sector. If we could be able to stop corruption, than there would be no need to invest huge money here or increase the tariff time and again."I don't understand why the government is planning for more generation when half of our power plants are inoperative due to no demand, he asked. We are giving TK 18,000 crore to the private players as are not taking electricity from them, so why we are taking more generation plan, only to support the investors," prof Alam asked.