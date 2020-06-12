Mobile users to foot higher bill





With the new tax ratio, customers will have to pay 33.25 per cent tax to the government for mobile phone use. Therefore, to avail a service worth Tk 100, users will have to recharge Tk 133.25. Or against each Tk 100 recharge, a user will get services worth Tk 75.05.

Currently, mobile phone users have to pay 15 per cent value added tax (VAT), 10 per cent supplementary duty and one per cent surcharge on their phone call, internet and others usage bills.

The mobile phone operators have expressed their disappointment over the government decision of increasing the supplementary taxes.

Regarding the budget reaction, Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) spokesman SM Farhad said," This year, the government has increased the supplementary duty on all mobile services from 10 per cent to 15 per cent which is very disappointing. This will put extra pressure on customers. Since the SRO has been released the new pricing will be effective from midnight."

Leading mobile operator Grameenphone's spokesman Mohammad Hasan said," Increasing the additional duty in the National Budget 2020-21 will result in an additional burden on customers who are most in need of essential communication services during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. Such a decision will also be unfavourable to unlocking possibilities of Digital Bangladesh."

Robi spokesman Shahed Alam said, "Increasing supplementary duty (SD) by 5 per cent on all telecom related services is highly regrettable."

Banglalink's CEO Erik Aas said, "Our customers are already using telecom services carrying a heavy tax burden. An additional 5 per cent SD on telecom services will especially affect the less privileged consumers, and this in turn will limit their ability to participate in the digitalisation of Bangladesh.



















