Tk 63,801cr to be spent on interest payments





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal disclosed the figure while placing the national budget in parliament on Thursday.

He mentioned that in FY2020-21, the size of the total expenditure has been estimated at Tk5,68,000 crore, which is 17.9 percent of the GDP.

Total allocation for operating and other expenditures is estimated at Tk3,62,855 crore, while the allocation for the annual development program (ADP) is Tk2,05,145 crore.

The finance minister also said Tk4,777 crore has to be paid for net lending and other expenses, which is 0.84 percent of the total allocation.

He stated that allocation proposed for the social infrastructure programs in the proposed budget is Tk1,55,536 crore, which is 27.38 percent of the total allocation, in which allocation for human resource sector (education, health and other related sectors) will be Tk1,40,222 crore.

"Allocation proposed for the physical infrastructure sector will be Tk1,67,011 crore or 29.40 percent, in which Tk69,553 crore will go to overall agricultural and rural development, Tk61,435 crore to overall communications, and Tk26,758 crore to power and energy," he said.

In total, Tk1,40,265 crore has been proposed for general services, which is 24.69 percent of the total allocation, he added.

He said Tk36,610 crore is proposed for public-private partnerships (PPP), financial assistance to different industries, subsidies, and equity investments in nationalized corporations, banks, and financial institutions, which is 6.45 percent of the total allocation.

















