Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest
Home City News

Tk 63,801cr to be spent on interest payments

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The government has to spend Tk63,801 crore in interest payments, which is 11.23 percent of the proposed national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal disclosed the figure while placing the national budget in parliament on Thursday.
He mentioned that in FY2020-21, the size of the total expenditure has been estimated at Tk5,68,000 crore, which is 17.9 percent of the GDP.
Total allocation for operating and other expenditures is estimated at Tk3,62,855 crore, while the allocation for the annual development program (ADP) is Tk2,05,145 crore.
The finance minister also said Tk4,777 crore has to be paid for net lending and other expenses, which is 0.84 percent of the total allocation.
He stated that  allocation proposed for the social infrastructure programs in the proposed budget is Tk1,55,536 crore, which is 27.38 percent of the total allocation, in which allocation for human resource sector (education, health and other related sectors) will be Tk1,40,222 crore.
"Allocation proposed for the physical infrastructure sector will be Tk1,67,011 crore or 29.40 percent, in which Tk69,553 crore will go to overall agricultural and rural development, Tk61,435 crore to overall communications, and Tk26,758 crore to power and energy," he said.
In total, Tk1,40,265 crore has been proposed for general services, which is 24.69 percent of the total allocation, he added.
He said Tk36,610 crore is proposed for public-private partnerships (PPP), financial assistance to different industries, subsidies, and equity investments in nationalized corporations, banks, and financial institutions, which is 6.45 percent of the total allocation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC drive: Aedes larvae found at 130 houses, establishments
Demand for specific tax on tobacco products
Budget public welfare oriented, says Jatiya Party
Scope for whitening black money to patronize graft
Int'l flights to resume from Jun 16
Writ seeks HC directive to put Dhaka city under lockdown
ICT sector gets more allocation
Huge dev budget proposed pointing finger to public pocket: CAB


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft