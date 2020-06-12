Tobacco products to get costlier













The Finance Minister said the measure was taken 'to reduce the consumption of tobacco products and maximise revenue collection from this sector.'

The price per 10-stick pack of lower slab cigarettes to be Tk 39 and above and supplementary duty on it will be 57 per cent. The Finance Minister proposed to fix the price per 10-stick of middle slab cigarette at Tk 63 and above, that of high slab 10-stick cigarette at Tk 97 and above and the price of premium slab 10-stick cigarette at Tk 128 and above with supplementary duty of 65 per cent for all those three slabs (middle and above).

The Finance Minister proposed to raise the price of handmade non-filter 25-stick bidi at Tk 18 from existing Tk 14, that of 12-stick at Tk 9 from the current Tk 6.72 and the price of 8-stick at Tk 6 from the existing Tk 4.48, where supplementary duty of this product will be unchanged at 30 per cent. The Minister also proposed to fix the price of 20-stick filter bidi at Tk 19 from existing Tk 17 and that of 10-stick filter bidi at Tk 10 from existing Tk 8.50, where supplementary duty will remain unchanged at 40 per cent.

