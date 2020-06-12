Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Tobacco products to get costlier

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Cigarettes will now be costlier as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed to increase supplementary duty on tobacco consumption.




The Finance Minister said the measure was taken 'to reduce the consumption of tobacco products and maximise revenue collection from this sector.'
The price per 10-stick pack of lower slab cigarettes to be Tk 39 and above and supplementary duty on it will be 57 per cent. The Finance Minister proposed to fix the price per 10-stick of middle slab cigarette at Tk 63 and above, that of high slab 10-stick cigarette at Tk 97 and above and the price of premium slab 10-stick cigarette at Tk 128 and above with supplementary duty of 65 per cent for all those three slabs (middle and above).
The Finance Minister proposed to raise the price of handmade non-filter 25-stick bidi at Tk 18 from existing Tk 14, that of 12-stick at Tk 9 from the current Tk 6.72 and the price of 8-stick at Tk 6 from the existing Tk 4.48, where supplementary duty of this product will be unchanged at 30 per cent. The Minister also proposed to fix the price of 20-stick filter bidi at Tk 19 from existing Tk 17 and that of 10-stick filter bidi at Tk 10 from existing Tk 8.50, where supplementary duty will remain unchanged at 40 per cent.
The Minister proposed to fix the price of 10gm of Jarda at Tk 40 and the price of 10gm of Gul at Tk 20. Supplementary duty on both products is proposed to be 55 per cent.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tobacco products to get costlier
Prices up, prices down
Tax-free income limit raised to Tk 3 lakh
Tk 10,000cr proposed to combat C-19 pandemic
3,187 new C-19 cases, 37 more die
Govt mulls ditching rental, quick rental power projects
GDP growth cut to 5.2pc, target for FY 20-21 set at 8.2pc
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft