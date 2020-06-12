Prices up, prices down





The Finance Minister placed the proposed budget at the national parliament on Thursday.

The prices of tobacco, furniture, locally manufactured cosmetics, ceramic sink, basin, industrial salt, imported honey, air-conditioned launch service, chartered aircrafts and helicopters, car and jeep registration, furnace oil may go up as the Finance Minister raised duties on those products or services in various forms.

The prices of locally manufactured PPE and surgical mask, imported garlic, sugar, locally produced mustard oil, agricultural machineries and solar battery up to 60 AMP will go down as the Finance Minister proposed for lowering taxes for those products and services in different forms. The price of gold is likely to decline as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Thursday proposed withdrawal of VAT on import of gold. The existing rate of VAT on gold import (unwrought) is 15 per cent.















