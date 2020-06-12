Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Tk 10,000cr proposed to combat C-19 pandemic

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The government has allocated Tk 10,000 crore to meet the emergency requirements in tackling Covid-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed
the allocation while placing national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday.
He said, "We have taken all-out measures to improve the health sector. To combat the Covid-19 pandemic, we are implementing different programmes worth Tk 5,500 crore under the Health Services Division."
"The government will do whatever is needed in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. To accomplish the emergency requirements, I propose to allocate Tk 10,000 crore as a lump sum," the minister added.
To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, a special notification has been issued as an interim mechanism before budget to exempt all import duties and taxes on coronavirus-testing kits, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) and on the raw materials required to locally produce hand sanitisers, masks and PPE, he said.
To further strengthen the health sector, the Finance Minister proposed reducing import duty on essential raw materials for locally producing autoclave machines used for sterilising medical instruments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tobacco products to get costlier
Prices up, prices down
Tax-free income limit raised to Tk 3 lakh
Tk 10,000cr proposed to combat C-19 pandemic
3,187 new C-19 cases, 37 more die
Govt mulls ditching rental, quick rental power projects
GDP growth cut to 5.2pc, target for FY 20-21 set at 8.2pc
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft