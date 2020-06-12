Tk 10,000cr proposed to combat C-19 pandemic





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed

the allocation while placing national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday.

He said, "We have taken all-out measures to improve the health sector. To combat the Covid-19 pandemic, we are implementing different programmes worth Tk 5,500 crore under the Health Services Division."

"The government will do whatever is needed in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. To accomplish the emergency requirements, I propose to allocate Tk 10,000 crore as a lump sum," the minister added.

To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, a special notification has been issued as an interim mechanism before budget to exempt all import duties and taxes on coronavirus-testing kits, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) and on the raw materials required to locally produce hand sanitisers, masks and PPE, he said.

To further strengthen the health sector, the Finance Minister proposed reducing import duty on essential raw materials for locally producing autoclave machines used for sterilising medical instruments.















