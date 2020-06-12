GDP growth cut to 5.2pc, target for FY 20-21 set at 8.2pc





The information was provided during the speech on the government's budget for fiscal year 2020-21 by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.

"Strong domestic demand has been the main driver of our growth," he said. "However, due to the fall in exports and lower

than expected growth in remittances as a result of long and sustained worldwide lockdowns arising from the impact of COVID-19, the GDP growth rate of the current fiscal year has been revised downward at 5.2 percent."

According to the government, the GDP growth rate for FY 2018-19 was 8.15 percent, which Minister Kamal touted as 'the highest in Asia'.

"However, in view of the post-COVID recovery, the growth rate is projected at 8.2 percent for FY 2020-21 in line with long-term plans," he added.

The Finance Minister also set an ambitious target of 8.2 percent GDP growth for the next fiscal with a comprehensive plan that includes four main strategies although he himself admitted that all calculations about the global economy have turned upside down under the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

International agencies have forecast much lower rates, citing impacts of the pandemic on consumption.

The government expects an average inflation rate of 5.4 percent in the coming fiscal year.

The finance minister has tailored a Tk 5.68 trillion budget, which is 13 percent larger than the revised outlay of the outgoing fiscal year.

"It's not the size of the budget that matters; rather it is how we confront the COVID-19 pandemic and salvage the wrecked economy. That's what is reflected in the budget," the minister told the Journalist on the eve of the budget day.























