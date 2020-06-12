Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:47 PM
latest
Home Front Page

GDP growth cut to 5.2pc, target for FY 20-21 set at 8.2pc

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The government has revised down its estimated GDP growth for the current fiscal year to 5.2 percent in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The information was provided during the speech on the government's budget for fiscal year 2020-21 by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.
"Strong domestic demand has been the main driver of our growth," he said. "However, due to the fall in exports and lower
than expected growth in remittances as a result of long and sustained worldwide lockdowns arising from the impact of COVID-19, the GDP growth rate of the current fiscal year has been revised downward at 5.2 percent."
According to the government, the GDP growth rate for FY 2018-19 was 8.15 percent, which Minister Kamal touted as 'the highest in Asia'.
"However, in view of the post-COVID recovery, the growth rate is projected at 8.2 percent for FY 2020-21 in line with long-term plans," he added.
The Finance Minister also set an ambitious target of 8.2 percent GDP growth for the next fiscal with a comprehensive plan that includes four main strategies although he himself admitted that all calculations about the global economy have turned upside down under the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
International agencies have forecast much lower rates, citing impacts of the pandemic on consumption.
The government expects an average inflation rate of 5.4 percent in the coming fiscal year.
The finance minister has tailored a Tk 5.68 trillion budget, which is 13 percent larger than the revised outlay of the outgoing fiscal year.
"It's not the size of the budget that matters; rather it is how we confront the COVID-19 pandemic and salvage the wrecked economy. That's what is reflected in the budget," the minister told the Journalist on the eve of the budget day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tobacco products to get costlier
Prices up, prices down
Tax-free income limit raised to Tk 3 lakh
Tk 10,000cr proposed to combat C-19 pandemic
3,187 new C-19 cases, 37 more die
Govt mulls ditching rental, quick rental power projects
GDP growth cut to 5.2pc, target for FY 20-21 set at 8.2pc
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft