No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists





Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance adviser to a caretaker government, said the budget proposed by Finance Minister was unlikely to be implemented this time.

There is no real consensus on how to achieve 8.2 percent Gross Domestic Production (GDP) growth.

He said the World Bank said in the fiscal year 2020-21 the growth of Bangladesh would be 1 percent.

This growth is the main basis of the budget. If this is weak then the revenue collection target will not be achieved, he said emphatically. Mirza Aziz said this would widen the budget deficit. If bank loans are taken to cover the deficit the flow of private sector credit, which has been declining for a long time, will be further reduced.

This will hamper investment and job creation. Overall, this year's budget is not objective.

"Generally, a budget is prepared keeping in view some ambition and some objectivity. But I think there is ambition in this year's budget and there is no objectivity," he said.

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the proposed budget did not meet the corona risk management framework.

He said, "We feel that speculation has worked in this budget. It does not reflect the real situation."

The CPD fellow said, "The health risks that we see now will not go away so quickly. Looking at the health sector, looking at the social sector, we see it as a human risk. There are economic risks. The framework needs to have in the budget to deal with that risk has not been met."

Mustafizur Rahman said, "Whitening of black money initiative is not morally acceptable. The government will not be able to benefit much from this facility."

Dr Selim Raihan, Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said the revenue collection and GDP targets in the proposed budget were not realistic in the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal.

The revenue collection target for the coming fiscal year is Tk3, 78,000 crore and GDP growth target is 8.2 percent.

Selim Raihan said: "I do not think that the huge revenue target proposed for the next financial year is realistic."

"If the revenue target is not met, how will the increased allocation for health, social protection, and education be funded?" he questioned.

He said the two major driving forces of our economy - export and remittances - are facing a big challenge.

"In particular, the two major export destinations are the European Union and North America. Negative economic growth is seen in both these regions," he added.

This is the second budget of Awami League's third successive term in power and also the second one for Mustafa Kamal as the Finance Minister.









Earlier, President Abdul Hamid authenticated the national budget and the revised budget for placing before the Jatiya Sangsad.





