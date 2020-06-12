Health sector gets Tk 29,247 crore





The health budget this year has been hiked by 23.44 per cent from the revised budget of Tk 23,692 crore for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Mustafa Kamal said, "We have made a slight deviation this year from the traditional budget for the sake of effectively combating the deadly coronavirus and resolutely overcoming its economic impact. The health sector is given the highest priority, and provisions have been made for this sector in the form of additional allocation, incentives, compensations, etc.

"I propose to allocate Tk. 29,247 crore for the Health Services Division and the Health Education and Family Welfare Division in FY 2020-21, which was Tk 25,732 crore in FY 2019-20. This allocation is proposed for the health and family welfare sector giving priority to activities undertaken to combat the Covid-19. It is worth mentioning that currently 13 ministries and divisions are implementing programmes related to health and family welfare."

The budget for FY 2020-21 has been prepared bearing in mind the strategies required to be undertaken to meet the emergencies in the health sector of Bangladesh

The government has allocated Tk100 crore for the development of research in health-education and science and technology.

The fund is named "Integrated Health-Science Research and Development Fund."

A high-powered committee consisting of experienced researchers in the health sector, nutritionists, public health experts, sociologists, economists, environmentalists, civil society and other suitable representatives will be formed to manage this fund efficiently and effectively.

It is worth mentioning that, as an emergency measure, two projects have been taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. One is the 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project' at a cost of Tk. 1,127 crore with financial assistance from the World Bank. The other one is the 'Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance' of Tk 1,366 crore with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank. Implementation of these two projects has already begun. This will certainly enhance our capacity to fight Covid-19.









"To improve the treatment of heart-disease, kidney disease and cancer, 100-bed full-fledged cancer centres in government medical college hospitals in divisional cities, 150-bed cardiovascular unit in the National Heart Foundation, kidney dialysis centres in existing medical college hospitals and nephrology units and kidney dialysis centres in all district headquarters hospitals will be established," he further said.

In total, as much as Tk 41,027 crore will be allocated to the health sector for the next fiscal year, which is 1.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 7.2 per cent of the total budget.



