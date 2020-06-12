Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal during a photo call before entering parliament on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday unveiled a budget of Tk 568, 000 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21 before the Jatiya Sangshad (JS).It is the biggest ever national budget the Finance Minister unveiled at a time when Bangladesh was celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.The budget included an Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Tk2, 05,145 crore which is slightly more than the revised ADP of 2019-20.The revised ADP of 2019-20 was Tk2, 02,349 crore in the outgoing fiscal.Mustafa Kamal presenting the budget before a limited audience of lawmakers in parliament due to corona pandemic said the proposed budget would pave the way for 'economic transition and pathway to progress. It was his second budget.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior parliamentarians were presentduring the budget session. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session.Earlier, President Abdul Hamid authenticated the budget after cabinet gave its final approval to the proposed budget.Highlighting the background of the budget in the context of domestic and global situation crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, he said an unprecedented global recession had hit the world market.The shutdown of economic activities in the country over the past three months has caused severe damage to the country's economic growth.He said the forthcoming budget would help recover the economy and bring it back to the track.The budget for the outgoing fiscal 2019-20 stood initially at Tk5.23 trillion but it was later scaled down to Tk5.01 trillion including slashing the size of the ADP.Mustafa Kamal presented a two-pronged budget strategy to recover the economy and protect human lives and public safety to address the massive impact of coronavirus pandemic.The total of Tk3, 82013 crore revenue collection was proposed while it was Tk3, 51,523 crore in the revised target of 2019-20 budget.Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will provide Tk3, 30,000 crore which represents 58.1 percent of the total target.Its collection will include 37 percent from VAT, 11.5 percent from import duty, 31.5 percent from income tax, 17.5 per cent from supplementary duty and 1.6 percent from others.The non-NBR sources will provide Tk15, 000 crore or 5.8 percent of the resources and non-tax revenue will account for Tk 33, 000 crore. Tax revenue from non-NBR sources will be about 2.6 percent.Domestic borrowing will be Tk185, 987 crore which is 19.4 percent of the total resource package. It is up from Tk1, 50,054 crore in the budget of 2019-20. Foreign loan and grants will provide Tk4, 013 crore.Borrowing from banks will account for k 84,980 crore while borrowing from non-bank sources will include Tk25, 003 crore. Sales of national saving certificates will account for Tk20, 000 crore.Mustafa Kamal laid out a comprehensive spending programme including 19.9 percent expenditure for public administration, 11.4 percent for transport and communication, 11.2 percent for interest payment on previous government borrowings and 15.1 percent on education.It also includes 5.0 percent spending for public order and security, 5.6 percent for social security and welfare and 6.1 percent for defense, 5.3 percent for agriculture, 5.1 percent for health, 4.7 percent for energy and power and 7.0 percent for local government and rural development.He said the government is also providing a lavish stimulus package to recover the ailing business and industries.It incorporates sector-wise strategies for employment generation, poverty generation and social safety net apart from focusing on corona response measures and spending for health, education and agriculture.The proposed spending represents a 13 percent increase over the revised outlay for the outgoing fiscal year which is 8.56 percent higher than the main budget for FY2020.Without foreign grants, the budget gap will widen to a record Tk1.9 trillion or 6 percent of the gross domestic product, which crosses the typical 'red line' for the first time in recent history.