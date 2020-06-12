BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs





The Managing Director of the bank Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania delivered the directive speech as chief guest. He discussed the proper and effective implementation of the incentive package announced by the Prime Minister to reduce the damage due to the Cavid-19 pandemic as well as to ensure achieving all the business targets of the bank for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Md. Afzal Karim, Shirin Akhter and Md. Kaisul Haque the Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) also delivered their speech on the meeting. All the General Managers including concerned Head of the Departments of Head Office were also present at the Conference.















Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held a virtual Conference with the General Managers and Chief Regional Managers of Chattogram and Barishal Division on Wednesday, says a press release.The Managing Director of the bank Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania delivered the directive speech as chief guest. He discussed the proper and effective implementation of the incentive package announced by the Prime Minister to reduce the damage due to the Cavid-19 pandemic as well as to ensure achieving all the business targets of the bank for the fiscal year 2019-20.Md. Afzal Karim, Shirin Akhter and Md. Kaisul Haque the Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) also delivered their speech on the meeting. All the General Managers including concerned Head of the Departments of Head Office were also present at the Conference.