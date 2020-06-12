Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:47 PM
Business

Bata honours C-19 war heroes

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Bata, shoe manufacturer of the country, lately introduced a special discount across all the retail stores for the frontline heroes who are in the field to protect us from COVID-19, says a press release.
Bata has been supporting the frontline heroes from the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier the company distributed PPEs and masks to the caregivers and established hand sanitizing booth for the public.
All the Frontline heroes including doctor, nurse, medical representatives, hospital or diagnostic chamber staff, defence personnel (Police, RAB, BGB, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Ansar, and Security Guard), media personnel and journalists can avail this offer purchasing from any Bata stores around the country for limited time period.
Head of Marketing of Bata Bangladesh, Iftekhar Mallick said, "While the pandemic has upended life of all of us, the frontline workers have had to face more risks than most. It's our social responsibility to show them special honour."


