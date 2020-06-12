Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:46 PM
Sterling falls below $1.27 after 10-day winning streak vs dollar

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020

LONDON, June 11: The pound fell against the dollar and euro overnight before steadying in early London trading on Thursday, with the dollar lifted by a bleak economic outlook from the Federal Reserve, and Brexit and the risk of negative rates continuing to weigh on sterling.
The dollar bounced against riskier currencies after the US Fed's economic outlook spooked investors.
Sterling had risen against the dollar for 10 successive days from May 28, behaving as a risk currency and strengthening when market optimism caused the safe-haven dollar to fall.
"Sterling has been rallying against the US dollar. While we see specific reasons for an appreciation of the pound, the move underlines the broader vulnerability of the US dollar, especially as fears over COVID-19 subside," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
This trajectory looked set to end on Thursday, as the pound changed course and fell back below $1.27.
Versus the dollar, the pound fell as much as 0.8per cent on the day to $1.2651, having risen to a three-month high above $1.28 on Wednesday. The pound then edged up from 0710 GMT, reaching $1.2673 by 0800 GMT.




Against the euro, the pound fell overnight, then steadied around 0700 GMT. By 0800 GMT it was at 89.64 pence.    -Reuters


