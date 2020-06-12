Indian IT firms’ digital revenue crosses $50 billion





BENGALURU, June 11: Barely three years ago, there were analysts who looked at the advances in technology, in new digital areas like AI/ML, sensors and robotics, and were convinced that Indian IT was not responding to these changes. Some predicted the demise of leaders in Indian IT.Those don't look like they are coming true any time soon. Figures from Indian IT association Nasscom show that the new digital areas crossed the $50 billion revenue milestone last fiscal. That's more than a quarter of the total revenue of $191 billion. For some of the leading companies, it's even higher. For TCS, Infosys and Wipro, digital accounted for 33per cent, 42per cent and 41per cent respectively of their overall revenues for the same fiscal year.Firms define digital differently, so these numbers are not strictly comparable. But they are nonetheless an indication of the amount of progress made. Nasscom started breaking out digital from 2012 and in that year, digital was merely 4per cent of the sector's revenue. In 2015-16, it was estimated at $16 billion to $20 billion, or 11per cent-14per cent of overall IT services revenue.Phil Fersht, CEO of IT consulting firm HfS Research, said Indian IT companies have created a significant "permission to play" through years of relationship and development of trust. "Today, many of the Indian IT firms are genuine alternatives to the traditional integration firms such as Deloitte and IBM to perform high-level digital work, a lot higher up the value stack when compared to five years ago," he says.The secret sauce, he believes, lies in their sheer tenacity, love of technology, and rampant entrepreneurship. "I credit Indian IT talent with a marked improvement in learning new programming languages and becoming strong at mastering low-code software, such as RPA, Salesforce and Pega."Nirmalya Kumar, Lee Kong Chian professor of marketing at Singapore Management University, said starting around 2010, the Indian IT industry had realised that they needed to change as their customers were transforming into digital enterprises.Instead of back office services for maintenance and support of legacy IT infrastructure, clients needed to ramp up dramatically their budgets to the front end problem of digitally connecting with customers through websites and apps. "Client focus had shifted to revenues and customer experience, which meant going digital had become a boardroom imperative," he said. And for Indian IT, to make the transformation, digital talent was the constraint, not budgets. -TNN