Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:46 PM
latest
Home Business

Fed vows to support US long road to economic recovery

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, June 11: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5per cent in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3per cent at year's end.
In the first economic projections of the pandemic era, US central bank policymakers put into numbers what has been an emerging narrative: that the shutdowns, restrictions and other measures used to battle a health crisis will echo through the economy for years to come rather than be quickly reversed as commerce reopens.
Some 20 million or more people have been thrown out of work since February, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged it could take years for them to all reacquire jobs - an economic blow that is falling heaviest on minority communities at a time when mass protests over police brutality have thrown a new spotlight on racial inequality in the United States.
Powell, acknowledging the nationwide demonstrations in his opening remarks at a news briefing, said it was now the Fed's single-minded mission to bring the job market back to where it was at the end of last year, with the unemployment rate at a record low 3.5per cent and wage gains accumulating for some of the very same lower-paid workers in the service sector that have suffered most during the recent collapse.
"Twenty-two, 24 million people - somehow as a country we have to get them back to work," Powell said via video link after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting. "They did not do anything wrong. This was a natural disaster."
"It is a long road. It is going to take some time," he said. "We can use our tools to support the labor market and the economy and we can use them until we fully recover."
The fresh policymaker projections start to show just how long that might take. At the median, officials see the unemployment rate falling to 6.5per cent at the end of 2021 and 5.5per cent at the end of 2022 - still a full 2 per centage points above where it was at the end of last year, representing millions of lost years of work and wages.
"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the Fed said in its policy statement.
The response has been an unparalleled level of unanimity in the outlook for monetary policy. All 17 current Fed policymakers see the key overnight interest rate, or federal funds rate, remaining near zero through next year, and 15 of 17 see no change through 2022.
Even in the depths of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession some policymakers raised a cautionary flag about the need for higher interest rates to guard against inflation.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US retailers condemn racism but critics say profiling persists
Pandemic-hit Lufthansa says 22,000 jobs to go
China auto sales up for 2nd straight month after 2-yr slump
BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs
Bata honours C-19 war heroes
Dutch govt regrets Unilever’s British HQ decision
Sterling falls below $1.27 after 10-day winning streak vs dollar
Unilever plans switch to UK holding company


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft