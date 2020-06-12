Fed vows to support US long road to economic recovery





In the first economic projections of the pandemic era, US central bank policymakers put into numbers what has been an emerging narrative: that the shutdowns, restrictions and other measures used to battle a health crisis will echo through the economy for years to come rather than be quickly reversed as commerce reopens.

Some 20 million or more people have been thrown out of work since February, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged it could take years for them to all reacquire jobs - an economic blow that is falling heaviest on minority communities at a time when mass protests over police brutality have thrown a new spotlight on racial inequality in the United States.

Powell, acknowledging the nationwide demonstrations in his opening remarks at a news briefing, said it was now the Fed's single-minded mission to bring the job market back to where it was at the end of last year, with the unemployment rate at a record low 3.5per cent and wage gains accumulating for some of the very same lower-paid workers in the service sector that have suffered most during the recent collapse.

"Twenty-two, 24 million people - somehow as a country we have to get them back to work," Powell said via video link after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting. "They did not do anything wrong. This was a natural disaster."

"It is a long road. It is going to take some time," he said. "We can use our tools to support the labor market and the economy and we can use them until we fully recover."

The fresh policymaker projections start to show just how long that might take. At the median, officials see the unemployment rate falling to 6.5per cent at the end of 2021 and 5.5per cent at the end of 2022 - still a full 2 per centage points above where it was at the end of last year, representing millions of lost years of work and wages.

"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the Fed said in its policy statement.

The response has been an unparalleled level of unanimity in the outlook for monetary policy. All 17 current Fed policymakers see the key overnight interest rate, or federal funds rate, remaining near zero through next year, and 15 of 17 see no change through 2022.

Even in the depths of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession some policymakers raised a cautionary flag about the need for higher interest rates to guard against inflation. -Reuters















