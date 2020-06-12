

Marcel offers Tk 1 lakh cash vouchers on fridge, washing machine

Besides, every customers will get sure cash vouchers, according to a press release.

Moreover, a customer may get one free through buying a Marcel brand's air conditioner. In addition, all customers will get 15 to 50 percent cashback on the purchase of Marcel AC. Free installation facility is also available.

The local brand announced the offers under the campaign's Season-7 centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Customers will get these benefits from June 8 to till the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Marcel officials disclosed these while attending two declaration rogrammes titled 'Lakhopati Offer on Marcel fridge, washing machine and microwave oven purchase' and 'Buy one, get one offer on Marcel AC purchase' held at the company's Corporate Office conference room in the capital on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The declaration offer of Lakhopati Offer was attended, among others by, the company's Executive Directors Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Amin Khan and Uday Hakim, Deputy Executive Directors Firoj Alam and Shahjada Salim, Additional Directors Milton Ahmed and other senior officials.

The AC declaration offer was attended by Executive Director Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Deputy Executive Director Shah Alam, Operative Director Khondker Shahriar Murshid and Deputy Operative Director Mofizur Rahaman.

Marcel has been manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the local market. Among these, there are included glass doors and BSTI's 'Five Star'

energy rated refrigerators with extensive energy saving inverter technology. In addition, the 563-liter side-by-side glass door non-frost refrigerator with inverter technology has received a huge response from elite customers. These refrigerators run smoothly without stabilizers.

On Marcel fridge and AC, customers are enjoying one-year replacement facility. In addition, 12-year guaranty are also available on Marcel fridge compressor while 10 years are offered on Marcel brand's Inverter AC compressor.

To deliver swift and best post sales services, Marcel has 74 service centers across the country under its ISO standard service management system.

















The local electronics manufacturer Marcel commenced the Season-7 of the Digital Campaign with the offer of maximum Tk 1 lakh worth of cash vouchers on the purchase of its any model of fridge, washing machine or microwave oven.Besides, every customers will get sure cash vouchers, according to a press release.Moreover, a customer may get one free through buying a Marcel brand's air conditioner. In addition, all customers will get 15 to 50 percent cashback on the purchase of Marcel AC. Free installation facility is also available.The local brand announced the offers under the campaign's Season-7 centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Customers will get these benefits from June 8 to till the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.Marcel officials disclosed these while attending two declaration rogrammes titled 'Lakhopati Offer on Marcel fridge, washing machine and microwave oven purchase' and 'Buy one, get one offer on Marcel AC purchase' held at the company's Corporate Office conference room in the capital on Sunday and Monday respectively.The declaration offer of Lakhopati Offer was attended, among others by, the company's Executive Directors Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Amin Khan and Uday Hakim, Deputy Executive Directors Firoj Alam and Shahjada Salim, Additional Directors Milton Ahmed and other senior officials.The AC declaration offer was attended by Executive Director Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Deputy Executive Director Shah Alam, Operative Director Khondker Shahriar Murshid and Deputy Operative Director Mofizur Rahaman.Marcel has been manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the local market. Among these, there are included glass doors and BSTI's 'Five Star'energy rated refrigerators with extensive energy saving inverter technology. In addition, the 563-liter side-by-side glass door non-frost refrigerator with inverter technology has received a huge response from elite customers. These refrigerators run smoothly without stabilizers.On Marcel fridge and AC, customers are enjoying one-year replacement facility. In addition, 12-year guaranty are also available on Marcel fridge compressor while 10 years are offered on Marcel brand's Inverter AC compressor.To deliver swift and best post sales services, Marcel has 74 service centers across the country under its ISO standard service management system.