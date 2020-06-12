Oil prices hit by record US crude inventories, bearish Fed



LONDON, June 11: Oil prices fell on Thursday, hit by another record build-up in US crude inventories and the US Federal Reserve's projections that the world's biggest economy would shrink 6.5per cent this year.Brent crude LCOc1 futures erased Wednesday's gains, falling 3.6per cent, or $1.50, to $40.23 a barrel by 0802 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 dropped 4per cent, or $1.57, to $38.03 a barrel.With demand risks back at the forefront, both benchmarks are set for their worst daily drop in two weeks.US crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels - a record - as imports were boosted by the arrival of supplies bought by refiners when Saudi Arabia flooded the market in March and April, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed. [EIA/S]It also showed gasoline stockpiles grew more than expected to 258.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, although the increase was smaller than in previous weeks.Adding pressure to prices, the US Federal Reserve said US unemployment was set to reach 9.3per cent at the end of 2020 and said it would take years to fall back, while interest rates were expected to stay near zero at least through next year.Total US coronavirus cases topped 2 million on Wednesday, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis. -Reuters