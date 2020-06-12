Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:45 PM
Dollar rises from 3-month lows after Fed paints gloomy picture

LONDON, June 11: The dollar rose on Thursday from a three-month low which it hit in the previous session, as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a US central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the US economy, which policymakers projecting it will shrink by 6.5per cent in 2020 and that the unemployment rate will be 9.3per cent at the end of this year, and expects interest rates expected to remain near zero until the end of 2022.
The dire projections took the wind out of a broadening rally in the stock markets over the previous two weeks and sent investors scurrying to the relative safe-haven appeal of the greenback, yen and the Swiss franc.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar edged 0.2per cent higher to 96.3, recovering from a three-month low overnight as Asian stocks weakened and US stock futures fell more than 1per cent.
Market sentiment also took a hit as new coronavirus infections in the United States showed a slight increase after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis, only part of which was attributed to more testing.
"The risk of a second wave outweighed the Fed's 'zero forever' message and the FX market took a distinctly risk-off mood, with a typical reaction," said Marshall Gittler, Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss Group.
High-beta currencies heavily geared towards global growth, such as the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown, led losers in the currency space, falling 1per cent in early London trading.
"That's been the follow-through, and it's played into a broad rebound in the dollar," said Rodrigo Catril, FX analyst at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
The euro put up the best fight of the majors, sliding only 0.2per cent, leaving open the possibility of more downside for the dollar once the dust settles. The single currency last bought $1.1355.    -Reuters


