



Budget proposes to retain 2pc incentive on remittance

Remittance inflow grows 8.72pc with one month of FY20 left amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted diaspora remittance by Bangladeshis abroad with hundreds of thousands of migrant workers returning home and most of the rest struggling to cope up with lockdowns in large parts of the world.

Still, remittance inflow grew by 8.72 per cent to $16.56 billion in 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, beating export earnings for the second consecutive month in May in a first. It also spurred foreign currency reserves to record $34.23 billion.

Kamal had taken credit for the achievements in remittance earlier, noting the 2 per cent incentive and measures to relax some rules due to the virus crisis.





















