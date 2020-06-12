Video
Budget proposes to retain 2pc incentive on remittance

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

 
Inspired by the response from expatriate Bangladeshis to the 2 per cent incentive on remittances in the outgoing fiscal year, the government has proposed to continue with the facility in FY21.
Remittance inflow grows 8.72pc with one month of FY20 left amid pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted diaspora remittance by Bangladeshis abroad with hundreds of thousands of migrant workers returning home and most of the rest struggling to cope up with lockdowns in large parts of the world.
Still, remittance inflow grew by 8.72 per cent to $16.56 billion in 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, beating export earnings for the second consecutive month in May in a first. It also spurred foreign currency reserves to record $34.23 billion.
Kamal had taken credit for the achievements in remittance earlier, noting the 2 per cent incentive and measures to relax some rules due to the virus crisis.


