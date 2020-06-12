Coca-Cola provides PPE for 1,000 medics





This is a part of Coca-Cola's commitment of Taka 11.5 crore to support the country's ongoing efforts against COVID-19, a CARE Bangladesh press release said.

The PPE distribution function was held in Dhaka today in presence of officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

CARE Bangladesh with support of The Coca-Cola Foundation provided over 1000 PPE and other protective equipment to health facilities located in Dhaka, Cumilla and Gazipur.

CARE's local implementing partners in this initiative are Social and Economic Enhancement Programme (SEEP) and Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM).

Director General of the DGHS Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 1,000 PPE for doctors and nurses who are tending to COVID-19 patients, 835 fabricated PPE for frontline health workers, 1000 eye shields, 2600 N-95 face masks, 10,000 disposable hand gloves, 50 L sanitisers, 100 bottles of hand rub, 40 oxygen cylinders, 10,000 biohazard garbage bags and 12 thermal scanners were handed over on the occasion.

Gazipur's Civil Surgeon Dr Khairuzzaman recalled the recent support extended in Gazipur, one of many severely impacted areas by COVID-19.

This is the second phase of the Coca-Cola Foundation and CARE Bangladesh's ongoing relief program, to ensure immediate support to severely hit urban hotspots of Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Comilla.

The beverage company is also committed to catering to the hydration needs of doctors, nurses, law enforcers, and other front line workers through beverage distribution.

Earlier in May, CARE Bangladesh with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation provided 10,220 urban households with a months' worth of food packages, dignity kits for women and adolescent girls along with personal hygiene material such as facial masks, soaps, and detergent.

All these initiatives are part of Coca-Cola Bangladesh's larger commitment to combat Covid-19. The relief program initiated by Coca-Cola aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 50 lakh lives across the country.















