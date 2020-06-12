GSK plans to roll out billion doses of Covid vaccine



June 11: World's largest vaccine company, UK-based GSK plans to roll out a billion doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, being developed in collaboration with vaccine major Sanofi, in the second half of 2021, reports Rupali Mukherjee.The firm will use its established 'adjuvant' platform and Sanofi's protein based antigen technology - both proven platforms which will allow a quick scale-up of vaccine doses, it said.The firm said it was "too early'' to speak about pricing of the proposed vaccine, as it was still at the beginning of the collaboration. It said GSK is committed to bringing affordable vaccines. Prior research on Sars and Mers has enabled a faster development of the one for SARS-CoV2, Emmanuel Hanon, head of R&D, GSK Vaccines, said. -TNN