DSE ends mixed CSE gains ahead of budget





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced a Tk 5.68 trillion national budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 from in the parlirament on Thursday afternoon.

DSEX, the Prime Index of the DSE edged up by 0.55 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 3,967. The DSE Shariah Index also gained 0.50 points to close at 919. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 0.56 point to finish at 1,331.

Turnover fell to Tk 511 million, a 14 per cent lower than the previous day, as the investors were not showing any enthusiasm for buying shares at the current price level due to waning Covid-19 pandemic.

The DSE core index is hovering at 3,960 points in the last few sessions as investors are reluctant to make any fresh investment in stocks amid worsening situation of virus scare.

Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading floor and very few buyers came and picked some of the offered shares.

Of the issues traded, 239 remained unchanged while only 28 issues advanced and 14 declined on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 12,115 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 19.40 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also inched up to Tk 3,106 billion, from Tk 3,105 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 84 million changing hands, followed by Indo-Bangla Pharma, Central Pharma, Beximco and Square Pharma.

National Tea Company was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 4.31 per cent while Pubali Bank was the worst loser, losing 3.28 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI rose 8.42 points to close at 11,267 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, gained 5.23 points to finish at 6,826.

Of the issues traded, 18 gained, 13 declined and 73 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 3.05 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 125 million in turnover.















