Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:44 PM
Withdrawal of 15pc VAT in gold imports proposed

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal on Thursday proposed to withdraw 15 per cent value added tax (VAT) on import of gold in the national budget for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year.
Despite the Gold Policy 2018, gold has not been imported legally into the country due to the existing high tax incidence, he said while announcing Tk 5.68 trillion budget in the parliament on
"I propose to withdraw 15 percent VAT on the import of gold bar to discourage illegal import and encourage the import of gold on legal routes through authorised dealers."
 "I hope this measure will boost up gold importation through the legal route, expand the local gold ornaments making industry and enhance VAT at the local stage."


