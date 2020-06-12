Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:44 PM
$20.25b investment proposals in export zones: Kamal

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal  informed that investment proposals worth about US$ 20.25 billion, including $17 billion in government Economic Zones (EZs) and $3.25 billion in private EZs, have so far been received.
"The government has given priority on implementation of reform programs to ensure good governance and improve investment and business environment," he said while placing the proposed Tk 5.68 trillion  national budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in the parliament on Thursday.
To generate employment through increased investment, Kamal said, a program has been taken to establish 100 EZs that will create about one crore new jobs.
"Development work on 93 EZs has already been approved. Among them, permission was given to 11 EZs in the private sector, of which 8 have already commenced operations," he added.
The finance minister informed that development work of Taka 1,700 crore is underway in government sector EZs.
"Among the government sector EZs, 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City' is one of the main ones, which is being built as the biggest planned and modern industrial zone," he added.
Mustafa Kamal also said six projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) are underway.
To increase the number of PPP initiatives in improving the country's infrastructure, he said, step has been taken to amend the Bangladesh Public-Private Partnership Act, 2015.
To streamline production and business in the export-oriented industrial sector, the government will start the program to fully automate bonded wares housing management, he added.


