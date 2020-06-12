Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:44 PM
Bankers’ Budget Reactions

Government borrowing plan to destabilise banking sector

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Shamsul Huda

In immediate reactions to the Tk 5.68 trillion national budget proposed by the Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal for the upcoming fiscal year (FY) top bankers anticipated liquidity, capital, profitability crises in the upcoming financial year due to the raging cornonavirus.
The national budget for the FY 2020-21 proposal was placed in the parliament at a time when the Bangladesh economy, along with the global economies, wass suffering from the fallouts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The number of deaths and infections from the pandemic has been on the rise, since March 8, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was first identified in the country.
At the same time, the economy has been worst hit ever in the history of Bangladesh.
In this context Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of several commercial banks shared their instant reaction on the budget with the Daily Observer.
Anis A Kahn the former Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) chairman in his quick response on national budget for the financial year said at first the budget should have taken adequate measures from it health allocations to protect lives of bankers who as front line fighters are providing services to the people and many have already died.
Liquidity, capital, profitability will be in trouble:
He said the government's dependency on banks to finance the budget will tremendous impact on banks liquidity, capital and profitability.
Khan a former Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank said due to rising pressure on banks there will be trouble on corresponding banking that opening letter of credit and other offshore and domestic services will face difficulties.
Khan also a former chief executive officer of the Mutual trust Bank Limited said to overcome this crisis both the Bangladesh Bank and Finance Ministry can work together and their collective efforts will save the banking sector.
The Trust Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO of The Trust Bank Limited Faruq Mainuddin Ahmed said the high dependency on banks for financing budget would create the banking sector which is already crippled over the last few years.
Faruq Mainuddin Ahmed said the government's borrowing from banks will create more liquidity crisis.
He said the existing system should be changed and there could be other options of getting funds apart from banking system. Ahmed also suggested for financing budget with external funds.
He praised the decision on raising duty and tax on imported cars and other vehicles. On the other hand he said as mobile phone has become an important part of daily life so tax on SIM cards is not justified.
Prime Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed said the budget's financing from banking sector will have an impact on liquidity.




On the other hand he said the private sector credit would also be badly affected and it could be double impact as over the last few years private sector is already facing a severed negativity so, if the banks at this moment provides money the government there would not be adequate to finance private sector.


