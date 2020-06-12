Scraping of rental, quick rental power projects will be a good decision: Tamim













He said what we are proposing in our budget that is not at all an issue to me, our main task is to make GDP growth source diversified as our economy is heavily depended on export and that too on one item only-- RMG or Remittance flow, it should be diversified immediately, he added. Former energy adviser to the Caretaker government and Pro-VC of BRAC University DR M Tamim on his first hand reaction over the proposed budget said according to the proposed budget, the government has taken up a massive plan to increase capacity of power transmission and distribution lines along with gas pipeline and installation of LNG terminal to enhance the national capacity of energy and power supply across the country. It is okay, as we need it right now."Covid -19 and Amphan has opened our eyes in this regard. We need a smart grid and independent system operator to run the service 24X7 to continue our business and stop damages during natural disasters. I appreciate the government's move to cancel Rental and quick Rental power projects as it was a timely one and was in line with people's demand to stop misuse of money for ages," Dr Tamim told the Daily Observer on Thursday while reviewing proposed budget of the government for next one year.He said we need to install compressor in different wells to increase gas production. It is an international practice to install compressors to increase gas production if we don't have enough gas in the wells."The plan to install LNG terminal is a good idea as my observation is we cannot depend on our fossil fuel as it is declining, so, we to shift to LNG in future and install more gas pipeline and land based LNG terminal here to reduce our carrying cost," the energy expert said.He said what we are proposing in our budget that is not at all an issue to me, our main task is to make GDP growth source diversified as our economy is heavily depended on export and that too on one item only-- RMG or Remittance flow, it should be diversified immediately, he added.