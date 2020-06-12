Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:43 PM
Woman dies with fever, cold in Rangamati

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, June 11: A woman who had been suffering from fever and cold died at a hospital in Kaptai upazila on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Chemon Ara Begum, 55, cook of Karnaphuli Hydropower Station Hospital and a resident of the Kaptai project area of the upazila.
Abu Hayat, medical officer of the hospital, said Chemon had been suffering from fever, cold and respiratory problem for the last 5/6 days.
She died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Rangamati Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa, said a total of 82 people were found infected with coronavirus and of them 48 made full recovery.    -UNB


