Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:43 PM
‘Project works under ICT division have to be completed on time’

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said on Thursday that all project works have to be completed on time maintaining quality.
The implementation review meeting of the Annual Development Program (ADP) of the ICT division till June 10, 2019-20 fiscal year was held through Zoom online today attended by the state minister.
The project directors have been given instructions in this regard. The project directors expressed their hope that the work on the ongoing projects would be completed within the stipulated time.
The meeting was attended by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary ICT division, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, heads of Bangladesh Computer Council and different agencies under the division and the various project directors.
The meeting discussed in detail the progress of the ongoing projects of the ICT division in the current fiscal year. The project directors presented the latest progress of their respective projects at the meeting.
It may be mentioned that in the current fiscal year, the revised ADP allocation for a total of 31 ongoing projects under the ICT division is Tk 9.96 crore.
The actual progress of the projects till June 10 was 74.06 percent.     -UNB


