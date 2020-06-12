AL factional clash leaves one dead, 20 injured in Jhenaidah





Faruk Hossain, 35, a resident of the village, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Locals said the clash took place between two factions one led by Abul Hssain and another by Liton. When some BNP activists joined the faction of Liton in a bid to join the ruling party, followers of Abul Hossain got angered.

At one stage, the two factions engaged in a clash on Wednesday evening at the village that left around 20 people injured.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the policemen took the injured to Sadar Hospital immediately.

Later, two, including Faruk, were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition was deteriorating.

However, Faruk succumbed to his injuries in the morning while undergoing treatment at the DMCH.

"The situation is now normal. Additional policemen have been deployed at the village to avoid further trouble," the OC added. -UNB



















