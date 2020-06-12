Anthropology Relevance distributes food items among poor





In the fourth phase of this initiative, necessary gift items have been distributed among 20 Pangan and Bishnupriya families in Adampurbazar and Kandigaon villages of Kamalganj Upazilla in Moulvibazar district.

The platform selected the gift recipients through purposive and snow-ball sampling method, the press release added.

Food items included rice (5kg), pulses (1kg), soybean oil (1 liter), sugar (1kg), potatoes (1kg), salt (1kg) and onions (1 kg). 5 families involved in anthropology have been given the necessary gift items for 1 month.

Prior to this, in the third phase of the humanitarian initiative of Anthropology Relevance, food gift items have been distributed among 25 families in Char Durgapur, Ramdevpur and Bahir Shimul areas of Sadar Upazilla of Tangail District.

















Anthropology Relevance, a platform for young anthropology graduates of Bangladesh recently distributed food items among about 100 families in 4 phases, said a press release.In the fourth phase of this initiative, necessary gift items have been distributed among 20 Pangan and Bishnupriya families in Adampurbazar and Kandigaon villages of Kamalganj Upazilla in Moulvibazar district.The platform selected the gift recipients through purposive and snow-ball sampling method, the press release added.Food items included rice (5kg), pulses (1kg), soybean oil (1 liter), sugar (1kg), potatoes (1kg), salt (1kg) and onions (1 kg). 5 families involved in anthropology have been given the necessary gift items for 1 month.Prior to this, in the third phase of the humanitarian initiative of Anthropology Relevance, food gift items have been distributed among 25 families in Char Durgapur, Ramdevpur and Bahir Shimul areas of Sadar Upazilla of Tangail District.