Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:43 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Israel yet to bridge gap with US

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

JERUSALEM, June 11: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the United States and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.
The remarks by Tzipi Hotovely, the minister of settlement affairs, pointed to difficulties Netanyahu could face in implementing the move in the occupied territory soon, with a formal cabinet debate on the issue due to begin on July 1. In line with a peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January, Netanyahu has said he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel yet to bridge gap with US
Testing in spotlight in India
China slams US Taiwan flight
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
Dozens killed as south China hit by floods
Malaysia says Rohingya boat tried to enter its waters
‘Stop the pain’
Russia okays C-19 drug as infections pass 500,000


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft