Testing in spotlight in India













India has recorded a total of 276,583 infections, the fifth-highest number in the world. But with 8,102 deaths, it has a relatively low fatality rate. The news is being cautiously welcomed in local media, but it comes amid concerns that picture is more bleak.

A significant spike in infections in recent weeks has begun taking a toll on the healthcare system - and though India has ramped up testing, it is not uniform across the country, with some states testing much more than others.

For instance, the southern state of Tamil Nadu is testing more than 18,000 people per million, while the worst-affected state, Maharashtra, is only testing 4,688 per million. The national average is around 680 per million. -BBC

NEW DELHI, June 11: India says the number of total recoveries has outstripped active Covid infections for the first time. The health ministry said data showed that more people had been discharged than new infections recorded.India has recorded a total of 276,583 infections, the fifth-highest number in the world. But with 8,102 deaths, it has a relatively low fatality rate. The news is being cautiously welcomed in local media, but it comes amid concerns that picture is more bleak.A significant spike in infections in recent weeks has begun taking a toll on the healthcare system - and though India has ramped up testing, it is not uniform across the country, with some states testing much more than others.For instance, the southern state of Tamil Nadu is testing more than 18,000 people per million, while the worst-affected state, Maharashtra, is only testing 4,688 per million. The national average is around 680 per million. -BBC